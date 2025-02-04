Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:23 on February 4, 2025 / Last updated at 12:23 on February 4, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices extended Monday's sharp losses as natural gas prices joined the sell-off after China announced tariffs on US LNG cargoes, while European equities continued to retreat amid worries over the impact of likely tariffs implemented by Washington.
