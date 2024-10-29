EU fishing policy limits on vessel weight and power are no hindrance to low-carbon transition -report
Published 14:16 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 14:16 on October 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Shipping
Limits on vessel weight and power under the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) pose no obstacle to transitioning the EU fishing fleet to energy-efficient and low-carbon propulsion technologies, according to a new report by a non-profit.
Limits on vessel weight and power under the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) pose no obstacle to transitioning the EU fishing fleet to energy-efficient and low-carbon propulsion technologies, according to a new report by a non-profit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.