CWNYC24: Companies urged to take bigger steps to tackle value chain emissions

Published 00:08 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 00:08 on September 25, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / International, Voluntary

Companies need to begin tackling their emissions beyond the value chain if they want to credibly work towards net zero - taking responsibility for what it takes to meet their targets, and being transparent when they fall off track, according to recommendations released by a standards-setter during Climate Week NYC on Tuesday.