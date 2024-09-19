More federal cash needed for research before marine CDR can scale in the US, Congress hears
Published 19:32 on September 19, 2024 / Last updated at 19:32 on September 19, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A ramp up in federal funding is needed to boost research and development into the nascent marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) industry that will require robust public-private partnerships to scale and become commercial, a congressional committee heard Thursday.
A ramp up in federal funding is needed to boost research and development into the nascent marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) industry that will require robust public-private partnerships to scale and become commercial, a congressional committee heard Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.