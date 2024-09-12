CDR offers great salaries in a growing industry, for those lucky to be in the few countries where it exists, industry survey finds
Published 15:00 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:14 on September 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Prospective employees in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) can expect competitive salaries in the small number of countries where it exists, according to a first-of-its kind survey of the sector, but the industry will need to grow rapidly in the coming years if it is to contribute to the world achieving its climate goals.
Prospective employees in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) can expect competitive salaries in the small number of countries where it exists, according to a first-of-its kind survey of the sector, but the industry will need to grow rapidly in the coming years if it is to contribute to the world achieving its climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.