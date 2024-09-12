CDR offers great salaries in a growing industry, for those lucky to be in the few countries where it exists, industry survey finds

Published 15:00 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:14 on September 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Prospective employees in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) can expect competitive salaries in the small number of countries where it exists, according to a first-of-its kind survey of the sector, but the industry will need to grow rapidly in the coming years if it is to contribute to the world achieving its climate goals.