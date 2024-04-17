US Steel’s CCS project in Indiana does little to address overall facility emissions, perpetuates pollution -non-profits
Published 23:52 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 23:52 on April 17, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
US Steel’s recently announced carbon capture project at its integrated Indiana steel mills will have an insignificant impact on overall GHG output and ongoing pollution concerns, non-profit groups said Wednesday.
US Steel’s recently announced carbon capture project at its integrated Indiana steel mills will have an insignificant impact on overall GHG output and ongoing pollution concerns, non-profit groups said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.