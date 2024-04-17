BRIEFING: Another 18 months of pain for EU carbon prices, analysts warn
Published 21:20 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 21:20 on April 17, 2024 / EMEA, EU ETS
Ongoing carbon permit sales under REPoweEU, combined with increasing renewables penetration and lower demand from the power and industrial sectors, mean EUAs will likely feel increased price pressures for another 18 months, a conference heard Wednesday.
