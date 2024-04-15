Euro Markets: EUAs fluctuate after early steep drop as energy markets gyrate on geopolitical gusts
Published 17:20 on April 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:20 on April 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices fell sharply in line with energy at the open on Monday, before fluctuating across the session as tensions in the Middle East appeared to lessen after Iran's weekend drone strikes against Israel were largely defeated, with participants reporting a slight relaxation in market risk.
European carbon prices fell sharply in line with energy at the open on Monday, before fluctuating across the session as tensions in the Middle East appeared to lessen after Iran's weekend drone strikes against Israel were largely defeated, with participants reporting a slight relaxation in market risk.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.