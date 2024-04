Euro Markets: EUAs fluctuate after early steep drop as energy markets gyrate on geopolitical gusts

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices fell sharply in line with energy at the open on Monday, before fluctuating across the session as tensions in the Middle East appeared to lessen after Iran's weekend drone strikes against Israel were largely defeated, with participants reporting a slight relaxation in market risk.