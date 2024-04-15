INTERVIEW: Shift towards standardisation will spur market growth, but buyers must be willing to pay well for good credits, says Indian climate startup
Published 11:53 on April 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:53 on April 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Global carbon markets are slowly moving towards standardisation and there will be a demand for specific types of carbon from a specific group of people, according to the co-founder of an Indian climate startup.
Global carbon markets are slowly moving towards standardisation and there will be a demand for specific types of carbon from a specific group of people, according to the co-founder of an Indian climate startup.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.