Global carbon emissions trading revenues rise 17% to record $74 bln in 2023 -report
Published 16:00 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:42 on April 9, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary
A total of more than $74 billion was raised from 36 carbon emissions trading systems last year, up from $63 bln the year before, with strong momentum building for new mechanisms in emerging economies, according to research published Wednesday.
A total of more than $74 billion was raised from 36 carbon emissions trading systems last year, up from $63 bln the year before, with strong momentum building for new mechanisms in emerging economies, according to research published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.