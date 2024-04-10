Global carbon emissions trading revenues rise 17% to record $74 bln in 2023 -report

A total of more than $74 billion was raised from 36 carbon emissions trading systems last year, up from $63 bln the year before, with strong momentum building for new mechanisms in emerging economies, according to research published Wednesday.