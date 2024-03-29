BRIEFING: Canada set to increase federal carbon tax again, to the dismay of conservative leaders
Published 13:49 on March 29, 2024 / Last updated at 14:53 on March 29, 2024 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6
A scheduled increase to Canada's revenue-neutral 'backstop' carbon tax on fossil fuels will go ahead on Apr. 1, despite pleas to abort the rise from several conservative provincial premiers and other populist politicians.
A scheduled increase to Canada's revenue-neutral 'backstop' carbon tax on fossil fuels will go ahead on Apr. 1, despite pleas to abort the rise from several conservative provincial premiers and other populist politicians.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.