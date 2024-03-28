Demand ramping up in voluntary cookstove sector after pre-issuance credits snapped up, says financier
Published 16:50 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 20:16 on March 28, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Nearly half of around 590,000 African voluntary credits from biomass improved projects were recently sold ahead of issuance, and above secondary market prices, a carbon financier told Carbon Pulse Thursday, after last week announcing a hefty investment into electric cookstoves.
Nearly half of around 590,000 African voluntary credits from biomass improved projects were recently sold ahead of issuance, and above secondary market prices, a carbon financier told Carbon Pulse Thursday, after last week announcing a hefty investment into electric cookstoves.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.