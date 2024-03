Maersk still profiting from ETS surcharges, NGO says in response to company’s pushback

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The NGO Transport & Environment is standing firm on claims that AP Moller-Maersk is charging customers more than the actual cost of complying with the EU ETS, after updating its analysis in response to pushback from the Danish major.