Climate change, carbon pricing “exacerbating regional disparities”, EU report warns
Published 14:36 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 14:36 on March 28, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Southern and coastal EU regions suffer more harshly from climate-related disasters than others, while policies to address global warming like the EU ETS disproportionately impact poorer segments of society, according to data collected by the EU executive.
