UK oil and gas regulator pushes developers to cut emissions or face possible closure
Published 14:24 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 14:28 on March 27, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK's offshore oil and gas regulator is asking developers to boost electrification and cut down on flaring and venting or face potential closure, in an effort to reduce emissions from fossil fuels production while keeping supply secure.
The UK's offshore oil and gas regulator is asking developers to boost electrification and cut down on flaring and venting or face potential closure, in an effort to reduce emissions from fossil fuels production while keeping supply secure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.