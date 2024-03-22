TNFD co-chair Elizabeth Mrema steps down

Elizabeth Mrema, co-chair of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), is stepping down from her role amid a swathe of other leadership changes at the organisation.

Mrema, who has been at the forefront of the TNFD’s work since it launched in 2021 alongside co-chair David Craig, is moving into the role of senior advisor.

She is switching positions “due to the demands of her role as assistant secretary-general of the UN, and deputy executive director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP)”, TNFD said in a press release.

“The process of identifying and selecting a new co-chair of the TNFD has now commenced,” they added.

She helped oversee the negotiations for the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in her role at the time as executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity secretariat, leading to the framework adoption at COP15 in Montreal in 2022.

“It has been an honour to lead the TNFD with my fellow co-chair, David Craig. I am particularly delighted that the final recommendations serve as a mechanism to operationalise the objective of target 15 of the GBF,” she said in a statement.

“In just over two years, we have delivered the [TNFD] recommendations and have also welcomed our first cohort of early adopters of the TNFD.”

The TNFD also announced the appointment of eight other senior advisers, alongside Mrema, to advise its co-chairs, taskforce members, and executive director Tony Goldner.

The other senior advisers are:

Andre Hoffmann, vice-chair of Roche, and board member of WEF, Capitals Coalition, and B-Team

Andrew Mitchell, founder of Global Canopy

Hiro Mizuno, CEO of Good Stewards Partners

Lucy Mulenkei, co-chair of the International Indigenous Forum for Biodiversity

Paul Polman, business influencer

Curtis Ravenel, senior adviser of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and Net-Zero Data Public Utility

Rhian-Mari Thomas, CEO of Green Finance Institute

Simon Zadek, co-CEO of NatureFinance

