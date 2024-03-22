Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:30 on March 22, 2024 / Last updated at 12:30 on March 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were heading for their first gain in four days on Friday morning, with some observers saying the market was reverting to a familiar recent pattern of rising on Friday ahead of renewed weakness on the following Monday, while natural gas turned bullish amid forecasts for lower temperatures from this weekend.