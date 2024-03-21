African cookstove carbon project developer attracts $18 mln in funding
Published 13:06 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:06 on March 21, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary
A cookstove manufacturer and project developer has attracted $18 million from a carbon investor and a private equity group to fund the production and distribution of cookstoves across Africa that will generate voluntary credits.
