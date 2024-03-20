Automakers can set 1.5C-aligned targets for cars on the road, with new SBTi guidance
Published 11:36 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 12:26 on March 20, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, Japan, South Korea, US, Voluntary
Automakers can now align voluntary emissions reductions from their largest source of pollution — people driving their vehicles — with a pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5C, based on revised guidance released Wednesday by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
