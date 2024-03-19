ID Market: National carbon exchange remains dormant, but int’l trade expected to be allowed in second half of 2024

Published 05:57 on March 19, 2024 / Last updated at 07:27 on March 19, 2024 / Mark Tilly

Indonesia’s national carbon exchange has remained quiet in the first two months of this year, according to newly published data, but market sources believe the exchange will open itself up to international trade later this year.