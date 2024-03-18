VCM Report: Low price trade dominates voluntary carbon market as liquidity thins ahead of CCPs arrival

Over-the-counter trade seems to have slowed in the voluntary carbon market and retirement levels have fallen ahead of the much-anticipated announcement at the end of the month of the first methodologies that will qualify for the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) stamp of high integrity.