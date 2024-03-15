Bolivia proposes Amazonian mechanism as a non-market approach to climate mitigation -media
Published 17:38 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:38 on March 15, 2024
Bolivia supports creating a regional Amazonian mechanism for climate change mitigation and adaptation through sustainable forest management, but would avoid carbon markets, according to remarks by Bolivian Vice-President David Choquehuanca, as reported by local media.
