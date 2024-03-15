Speculators slash holdings across North American carbon markets, compliance entities add CCAs, RGAs
Published 22:59 on March 15, 2024 / Last updated at 22:59 on March 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Speculators continued to shed holdings across North American carbon markets, as producers once again increased California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length while dropping Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) permits, data published Friday by the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
