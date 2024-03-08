FEATURE: EU testing the waters on ETS3 for agriculture
Published 11:09 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 12:14 on March 8, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Union is testing the waters on the possibility of creating a new ETS for agriculture, or revising its existing carbon market rules, in an effort to tackle emissions from a politically-sensitive sector that has seen farmers take to the streets in recent weeks to protest against EU bureaucracy.
