Entities add CCAs, speculators continue profit-taking run in RGGI according to latest US CFTC data
Published 23:21 on March 1, 2024 / Last updated at 23:21 on March 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Emitters and speculators added to California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net holdings, closing out of Auction Clearing Price (ACP) contracts post the first permit sale of the year, while financial players continued their profit-taking run in RGGI Allowances (RGAs), weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Emitters and speculators added to California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net holdings, closing out of Auction Clearing Price (ACP) contracts post the first permit sale of the year, while financial players continued their profit-taking run in RGGI Allowances (RGAs), weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.