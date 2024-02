Deluge of stakeholder feedback on draft LCFS changes stalls California rulemaking

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Stakeholders flooded the ARB with comments about proposed changes to California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programme, with broad support for tightening the programme but opposing views on a slew of draft rules including the sunsetting of avoided methane crediting, reversing intrastate jet fuel exemptions, and pushback against increased reporting requirements.