VCM Report: Voluntary carbon market struggles for direction awaiting CORSIA and ICVCM clarity

Published 16:16 on February 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:17 on February 12, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, US, Voluntary

Standardised voluntary carbon market prices continued on a sideways trajectory last week as participants mulled the work being done by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM), while also awaiting clarity on which units will be eligible for the current CORSIA phase.