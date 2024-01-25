Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Climate Talks
> LEAK: EU to include carbon removals in 90% 2040 climate target communication
Published 14:55 on January 25, 2024 / Last updated at 15:01 on January 25, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission will include carbon removals in its recommended goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, according to a leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday.
