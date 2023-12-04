COP28: Vanuatu criticises low lock-in price under Swiss international carbon trade deal
Published 15:58 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 16:23 on December 4, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary
Switzerland's international carbon trade project in Vanuatu has a lock-in price that is too low, officials from the Pacific Island nation told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28, though the host country remains optimistic about its involvement with Article 6.
