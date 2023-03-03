Asia Pacific > PNG provides detail on carbon market regulations, but doubts linger of its ability to enforce them

PNG provides detail on carbon market regulations, but doubts linger of its ability to enforce them

Published 04:39 on March 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 04:39 on March 3, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Papua New Guinea government has released details of its long-awaited carbon market regulations that are scheduled to be implemented by the end of the month, however there are doubts the new rules will settle long-running land rights and governance issues.

The Papua New Guinea government has released details of its long-awaited carbon market regulations that are scheduled to be implemented by the end of the month, however there are doubts the new rules will settle long-running land rights and governance issues.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software