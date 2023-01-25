Nearly 100 coal-fired power plants will begin participating in Indonesia’s newly-introduced carbon trading scheme, marking the first of three phases for the sector to cut its emissions to help meet the country’s NDC targets, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced.
Indonesian coal plant ETS to launch next month
