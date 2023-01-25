Indonesian coal plant ETS to launch next month

Published 04:39 on January 25, 2023

Nearly 100 coal-fired power plants will begin participating in Indonesia’s newly-introduced carbon trading scheme, marking the first of three phases for the sector to cut its emissions to help meet the country’s NDC targets, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced.