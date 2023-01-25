Shell delivers first LNG cargo guided by industry GHG neutral framework

Oil and gas major Shell has delivered a GHG neutral LNG cargo to Taiwan’s national oil company CPC, the first delivery aligned with the industry’s recently established framework for the monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of GHG emissions associated with such shipments.