Updates to include report from AiDash
UPDATE – Experts urge clarity on carbon credit standards, shift from voluntary “misnomer”
Experts are seeking urgent clarity on what constitutes a good carbon credit to bring corporates back from the sidelines of the global carbon markets, WEF's annual summit heard on Tuesday, with panellists also citing the need to move away from the "misnomer" that the market is voluntary.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.