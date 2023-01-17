ACX to explore recycled plastics marketplace in deal with Singapore, UAE partners

Published 09:21 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 09:34 on January 17, 2023

AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two companies to identify net zero carbon and recycled plastics opportunities in the Middle East and around the world, the Singapore-based carbon exchange announced on Tuesday.