Australian alumina refining pathway to net zero needs low emissions technology kickstart -report

Published 07:16 on November 23, 2022 / Last updated at 07:16 on November 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, CBAM / No Comments

Australia’s emissions-intensive alumina refining sector has a credible pathway to reach net zero emissions by 2050, although key technologies to achieve this are still at varying stages of technological and commercial maturity and will require significant investment to make an impact, a report commissioned by an Australian government agency released on Friday has concluded.