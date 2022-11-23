Australia Market Roundup: Govt invests A$500 mln towards clean energy tech, releases “sobering” climate report, ACCU issuance flat

Published 03:36 on November 23, 2022 / Last updated at 03:51 on November 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Australian government has committed A$500 million to its green bank to invest in project and technologies that will reduce emissions, as a new report has found the nations climate will get hotter, wetter, and drier as a result of worsening climate conditions, while Australian carbon credit issuance is flat.