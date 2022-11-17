A UK-based company specialising in nascent ocean-based blue carbon projects and eyeing up to 1 billion tonnes in annual removals from 2031 has signed an exclusive deal with a crypto carbon venture to tokenise the credits, it announced Thursday.
Ocean-based blue carbon venture agrees deal with blockchain firm
A UK-based company specialising in nascent ocean-based blue carbon projects and eyeing up to 1 billion tonnes in annual removals from 2031 has signed an exclusive deal with a crypto carbon venture to tokenise the credits, it announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.