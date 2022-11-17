UAE green investment firm Masdar and two consortium partners have signed a framework agreement with a group of Egyptian state companies to develop a 2 GW green hydrogen production facility, adding to a series of deals the COP27 host has signed this week in an effort to boost its role as a green hydrogen supplier.
COP27: UAE’s green energy investor signs green hydrogen deal with Egypt as climate talks host seeks key supplier role
UAE green investment firm Masdar and two consortium partners have signed a framework agreement with a group of Egyptian state companies to develop a 2 GW green hydrogen production facility, adding to a series of deals the COP27 host has signed this week in an effort to boost its role as a green hydrogen supplier.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.