EMEA > ECJ weighs in on Austrian carbon trading tax fraud case

ECJ weighs in on Austrian carbon trading tax fraud case

Published 12:34 on November 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:34 on November 17, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU’s top court has weighed in on an Austrian case relating to tax fraud committed via the bloc’s carbon market.

The EU’s top court has weighed in on an Austrian case relating to tax fraud committed via the bloc’s carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software