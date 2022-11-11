Africa > COP27: Nations poised to punt decision on UN carbon credit mechanism for a year

COP27: Nations poised to punt decision on UN carbon credit mechanism for a year

Published 15:24 on November 11, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:41 on November 11, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Decisions on what type of projects will be eligible under a new UN carbon credit mechanism are expected to be delayed for a year, as governments approach the halfway point of two-week COP27 negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh and discussions focus in on how to treat carbon removals specifically.

