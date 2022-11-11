COP27: Indonesia to submit 2021-30 REDD+ strategy to UNFCCC next week

Indonesia has updated its national REDD+ strategy and plans to submit it to the UNFCCC next week, a government official told a panel discussion at COP27, as a UN REDD Programme report pushes for greater investment in forest-rich nations.