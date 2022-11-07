Japan to fund third-country green hydrogen projects under JCM

Published 07:25 on November 7, 2022 / Last updated at 07:25 on November 7, 2022

Japan has issued a tender for green hydrogen projects where the hydrogen will be produced in third-party countries and utilised in one of Japan’s 24 Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) partner countries.