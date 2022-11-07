Tonga appoints Singapore firm to study, develop blue carbon potential

Published 03:45 on November 7, 2022 / Last updated at 03:45 on November 7, 2022

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has appointed a Singapore-headquartered firm as its private sector partner for the study and development of blue carbon projects, it was announced.