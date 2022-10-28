Emitters maintain California carbon net length, financials trim holdings in WCI and RGGI

Published 22:32 on October 28, 2022

Compliance entities unloaded V23 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but kept their overall net length mostly stable, while speculators whittled back their positions in both the WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.