Compliance entities unloaded V23 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but kept their overall net length mostly stable, while speculators whittled back their positions in both the WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Emitters maintain California carbon net length, financials trim holdings in WCI and RGGI
Compliance entities unloaded V23 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) but kept their overall net length mostly stable, while speculators whittled back their positions in both the WCI and RGGI markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.