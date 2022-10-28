California models more ambitious 2030 GHG reduction for final Scoping Plan

California regulator ARB on Friday presented updated GHG reduction target modelling for next month’s final 2022 Scoping Plan, showing a slightly more stringent abatement trajectory than the draft plan.