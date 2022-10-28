The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme on Friday announced it has advanced Costa Rica to the verification stage, though overlap with another jurisdiction-scale forest protection scheme will temper its carbon credit generation.
Costa Rica forestry offsets from ART programme may be limited to one year
