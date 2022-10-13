The Western Australian state government has launched a technology grant programme for heavy industries to cut their emissions and generate carbon credits, and a separate consultation on a renewable hydrogen target.
Western Australia launches grant to cut industrial emissions, generate carbon credits, and green H2 target consultation
The Western Australian state government has launched a technology grant programme for heavy industries to cut their emissions and generate carbon credits, and a separate consultation on a renewable hydrogen target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.