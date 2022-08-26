California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices tumbled this week after an unexpectedly low WCI Q3 auction settlement, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) inched higher after traders gained some clarity from legal developments in Pennsylvania’s court battles concerning its potential programme membership.
NA Markets: CCA prices sink after bearish Q3 auction, RGAs strengthen into September sale
