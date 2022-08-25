Americas > Stronger California climate bill advances to next Senate committee

Stronger California climate bill advances to next Senate committee

Published 23:26 on August 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:33 on August 26, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A California Senate committee on Thursday sent on a bill to deepen the state’s 2030 GHG reduction target, as both support and opposition to the legislation grew ahead of next week’s end of session deadline.

