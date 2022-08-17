Africa > Oil majors’ GHG abatement scenarios fail to hit target, say researchers

Published 19:43 on August 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:43 on August 17, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, US  /  No Comments

Scenario modelling by three major oil companies on their future greenhouse gas emissions fails to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to peer-reviewed research published this week.

